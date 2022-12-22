BREC’s Rainbow Trout fishing rodeo kicks off at 4 parks in EBR; Here’s where to go
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC is catering to outdoor enthusiasts in East Baton Rouge Parish, just in time for the holidays!
BREC says there will be a tagged fishing rodeo for Rainbow Trout in four ponds across the parish until Jan. 3.
The following ponds were stocked with fish on Tuesday, Dec. 20:
|Park
|Address
|Zachary Community Park
|20055 Old Scenic Hwy
Zachary, La. 70791
|Palomino Drive Park
|14100 Palomino Drive
Central, La. 70739
|Forest Community Park
|13900 South Harrell’s Ferry Rd.
Baton Rouge, La. 70816
|Burbank Soccer Complex
|12400 Burbank Dr.
Baton Rouge, La. 70810
Here’s how the rodeo works; participants that catch a tagged fish anytime within the contest dates, Thursday, Dec. 22 to Jan. 3, will win a prize. There will be six tagged fish in all four of the stocked ponds for a total of twenty-four prizes. You have to take a picture of the fish and a picture of the number on the tag to win.
You can only win one prize and each tagged fish can only be claimed once.
Submit photos to conservation@brec.org and BREC staff will arrange a prize pick-up time.
BREC asks that patrons fish only during park operating hours from sunrise to sunset, observe the four trout per person per day limit, avoid hand-netting fish and have a valid Louisiana Fishing License if required by age.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION or email conservation@brec.org.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.