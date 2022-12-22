BR nonprofit treats 10 families to holiday shopping spree

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ten families in the Capital City were treated to a special holiday gift on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The nonprofit organization, Project 70805, along with Aetna and Williams Architecture hosted “The Wish List” giveaway.

The families, who were nominated, submitted wish lists and then took a trip to Walmart to get groceries, toys, household items, and everything else they needed for Christmas.

“Toys is something that kind of lasts one day; here today, gone tomorrow type situation. But I think if we’re able to put something in households like groceries or household items like soap, you know detergent and whatever we can get it stretches way past Christmas right? So that way it makes more sense to be impactful that way,” said Jason Hughes, Founder of Project 70805.

Project 70805 hosts holiday giveaways every year.

They also work to provide scholarships to high school students.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.