Man killed in hit and run; driver sought

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is trying to locate the person responsible for a deadly hit and run.

According to police, the crash happened on Plank Road near North 22nd Street on Tuesday, Dec. 20 around 1:30 a.m.

Officials said they found the man lying dead in the road when they made it to the scene.

The vehicle involved should have significant damage to the front of it, officials added.

Police said the driver responsible is facing a charge of vehicular homicide when captured.

If you have any information, contact Baker Police Department (225) 775-6000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.