WANTED: EBRSO looking for burglar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a home near Burbank Drive.

The burglary reportedly happened Monday, Dec. 12, on Spring Cove Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, a victim reported that someone broke into their home and stole $1,800 worth of items. Video surveillance reportedly showed a man carrying a TV away from the home.

The burglar is facing the charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Anyone with information about who the man is should contact the EBRSO burglary division at 225-389-5064.

