Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WANTED: EBRSO looking for burglar

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who...
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a home near Burbank Drive.(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a home near Burbank Drive.

The burglary reportedly happened Monday, Dec. 12, on Spring Cove Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, a victim reported that someone broke into their home and stole $1,800 worth of items. Video surveillance reportedly showed a man carrying a TV away from the home.

The burglar is facing the charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Anyone with information about who the man is should contact the EBRSO burglary division at 225-389-5064.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul
BRPD updates public on resources available for upcoming cold snap
It happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments, near W. Parker Blvd., just before 8 a.m.
1 dead in shooting at apartment complex on Burbank Drive
FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next a statute of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72
Tiger Plaza Apartment fire.
8 people displaced after 3-alarm fire at Tiger Plaza Apartments