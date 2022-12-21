Facebook
Saints face Browns in frigid Cleveland on WAFB

New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns
New Orleans Saints vs Cleveland Browns(NFL)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are going to have to pack warmly when they travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the game can be watched on WAFB.

HOW TO WATCH:

  • COX - 7 (SD) 1007 (HD)
  • AT&T U-Verse - 9 (SD) 1009 (HD)
  • DIRECTV - 9
  • DISH - 9
  • EATEL - 7 (SD) 707 (HD)
  • OVER THE AIR (Antenna) - 9.1
  • STREAMING - Paramount+

The high for Saturday in Cleveland is 11 degrees. The forecast calls for high winds and snow showers.

