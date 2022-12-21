Saints face Browns in frigid Cleveland on WAFB

CLEVELAND (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are going to have to pack warmly when they travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Kickoff is scheduled for noon and the game can be watched on WAFB.

HOW TO WATCH:

COX - 7 (SD) 1007 (HD)

AT&T U-Verse - 9 (SD) 1009 (HD)

DIRECTV - 9

DISH - 9

EATEL - 7 (SD) 707 (HD)

OVER THE AIR (Antenna) - 9.1

STREAMING - Paramount+

The high for Saturday in Cleveland is 11 degrees. The forecast calls for high winds and snow showers.

