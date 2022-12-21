Facebook
Person sought in connection with armed robbery at Circle K on Plank Road

According to police, the person is responsible for an armed robbery at Circle K on Sunday, Nov....
According to police, the person is responsible for an armed robbery at Circle K on Sunday, Nov. 13.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual accused of armed robbery.

According to police, the person is responsible for an armed robbery at Circle K on Sunday, Nov. 13.

It happened in the 7900 block of Plank Road, near Hooper Road.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

