Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Person sought in connection with alleged armed robbery at Circle K on Plank Road

It happened in the 7900 block of Plank Road, near Hooper Road.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual accused of armed robbery.

According to police, the person is responsible for an armed robbery at Circle K on Sunday, Nov. 13.

It happened in the 7900 block of Plank Road, near Hooper Road.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next a statute of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72
Fresh Food
CONSUMER REPORTS: Holiday foods that are healthy-ish
Tiger Plaza Apartment fire.
BRFD battles 3-alarm fire at Tiger Plaza
It happened around 3 a.m. on I-110 South near the Evangeline Street exit.
1 taken to hospital in critical condition following crash on I-110 South