NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Student-athletes ink with schools during early signing period
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many student-athletes took advantage of the early signing period to get their paperwork to the schools they plan on attending to continue their playing careers.
National Signing Day for 2023 was held on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
LSU signed 16 new players.
- Michael Daugherty - Safety
- Rickie Collins - Quarterback
- Dylan Carpenter - Defensive End
- Jalen Brown - Wide Receiver
- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman
- Mac Markway - Tight End
- Khai Prean - Wide Receiver
- Lance Heard - Offensive Lineman
- Kyle Parker - Wide Receiver
- Whit Weeks - Linebacker
- Jackson McGohan - Tight End
- Ryan Yaites - Safety
- Trey Holly - Running Back
- Tyree Adams - Offensive Lineman
- Da’Shawn Womack - Defensive End
- Kylin Jackson - Safety
Head coach Brian Kelly will talk about the signees during a news conference at 2 p.m. It will be streamed live.
More to come.
