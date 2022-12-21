Facebook
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Student-athletes ink with schools during early signing period

National Signing Day
National Signing Day(MGN)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many student-athletes took advantage of the early signing period to get their paperwork to the schools they plan on attending to continue their playing careers.

National Signing Day for 2023 was held on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

LSU signed 16 new players.

Head coach Brian Kelly will talk about the signees during a news conference at 2 p.m. It will be streamed live.

More to come.

