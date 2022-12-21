LSU adds 3 defensive lineman through transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly and company have been busy as they have added three new players through the NCAA Transfer Portal to the defensive line. One player who is very familiar with Louisiana is returning home leaving Florida in defensive tackle Jalen Lee from Live Oak.

Joining Lee are Oregon edge Bradyn Swinson and Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shand.

Lee played in 25 games in three seasons for the Gators with 19 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Shand is a 6-foot-5 lineman from Toronto who played in 23 games over the past three seasons and recorded 41 total tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for the Wildcats.

A Gem cannot be polished without friction, nor a man perfected without trials. #geauxtigers🐯 pic.twitter.com/5b2uCspBuh — Paris Shand (@ParisShand) December 21, 2022

Swinson is a 6-foot-4 defensive end out of Georgia and was a three-star prospect for the class of 2020. During his three seasons he totaled 35 tackles, three passes defended, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.