Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU adds 3 defensive lineman through transfer portal

LSU Football
LSU Football(Credit: Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly and company have been busy as they have added three new players through the NCAA Transfer Portal to the defensive line. One player who is very familiar with Louisiana is returning home leaving Florida in defensive tackle Jalen Lee from Live Oak.

Joining Lee are Oregon edge Bradyn Swinson and Arizona defensive lineman Paris Shand.

Lee played in 25 games in three seasons for the Gators with 19 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Shand is a 6-foot-5 lineman from Toronto who played in 23 games over the past three seasons and recorded 41 total tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery for the Wildcats.

Swinson is a 6-foot-4 defensive end out of Georgia and was a three-star prospect for the class of 2020. During his three seasons he totaled 35 tackles, three passes defended, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment

Latest News

LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99)
Former U-High star, LSU DT Jacquelin Roy declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray (11)
Southern QB BeSean McCray enters transfer portal after 1 season on the Bluff
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one...
Southern QB BeSean McCray entering transfer portal
Drew Brees (Source: Mark Lagrange)
Former Saints QB Drew Brees named interim asst. coach for Purdue against LSU