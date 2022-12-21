Holiday blood donations vital to saving lives this winter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the season of giving, don’t forget to slow down and roll up your sleeves and give the gift of blood while out and about shopping for holiday gifts.

Donating blood takes about an hour and has the potential to save up to three lives.

“In all of the world, we are used to backorders. Blood is the same way. If we don’t have donations now, we don’t have blood three days from now,” said Dr. Mark Laperouse, medical director of emergency services for Our Lady of the Lake.

He says the hospital has reached critical low blood levels.

Currently, the shelves are stocked with only a two to three-day supply.

“It’s a short supply in the big scheme of things because it takes three days for us to process,” explained Laperouse.

Our Lady of the Lake’s Blood Center collects, tests, and distributes more than 60% of the blood transfused in the entire Baton Rouge area.

“We need O+, O- because we don’t know what blood type people have when they come in. We have to give you something. It is our most critical supply,” Laperouse continued.

Blood donations often decline during the winter months when schedules are busier, families head out of town for vacation, or inclement weather creeps into the area.

“We typically see a downturn during the holiday seasons. People have other things they are doing,” Laperouse added.

But he says this is the time they need the shelves stocked more than ever.

“Especially during the holidays, we have more emergencies, more traumas. We need blood for the unexpected emergencies,” explained Laperouse.

