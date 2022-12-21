Entergy officials say they are prepared for freezing temperatures

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Entergy Louisiana say they are ready for the artic freeze coming in a few days to South Louisiana.

While weather can be unpredictable, officials say they have taken a lot of advanced measures to make sure they are winter-ready.

“For example, our power plants, we’ve performed assessments identifying Winterization opportunities throughout the year on all of our sensitive plant equipment. And we’ve also designed and insulated a lot of our critical equipment to allow them to withstand lower temperatures, preventing freezing and breaks. That’s one part of our plan, as far as our transmission and distribution systems, over the past several months we’ve been preparing for winter readiness. So, inspecting and maintaining sub-stations, and transmission lines, that’s all key to our bulk electric system. As far as our sub-stations, we’re working through all of our maintenance, as well as to all of our transmission management procedures, and performing inspections of our distribution circuits as well. And as of today, we’re reviewing our coal load and restoration procedures as well, because during our coal load, you have a lot more load, so you have to restore a different way,” said Seven Benyard, Vice President of Reliability for Entergy Louisiana.

Benyard says there is no expectation of any blackouts at this time.

“But when you have extreme weather events like this, the usage does hit extreme levels, so the demand for electricity could potentially exceed our available generation due to extreme weather. But with that said, we would request that our customers due voluntarily reduce their electrical uses during those times, just to make sure they are using their electricity in a way that they’re not, you know plugging everything in, having everything kind of running at the same time. So, those effects, if we had an issue where we were getting to that point where we, as far as their usage, we would send a notification out to those affected customers saying hey, can you curtail your usage, so we don’t have to go into some sort of alternate method to reduce that load,” said Benyard.

He says that is the last resort at this time. But officials are asking customers to do their part, and try to conserve electricity if they can.

“What we’re asking customers to do to conserve load, is lower the thermostat to 68 degrees, adjust window units accordingly, use energy efficient ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate air to keep them comfortable. Wash clothes in cold water, cook foods on the lowest possible temperature settings to refrain from opening the oven doors while baking. But also, don’t allow warm air to escape their homes. Really try to keep those windows and shut and keep the house nice and sealed,” said Benyard.

Entergy says they have over 1200 linemen and line workers ready to restore power within the next couple of days.

