CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID man accused of breaking into business

Police say the man forced his way into the building through a glass door and took several items...
Police say the man forced his way into the building through a glass door and took several items while inside.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is working to identify a man accused of breaking into a business.

Authorities report it happened Monday, Dec. 12 in the 10300 block of Mammoth Avenue, near Monterrey Blvd.

Police say the man forced his way into the building through a glass door and took several items while inside.

If you know the man’s identity, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

