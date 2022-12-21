CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID man accused of breaking into business
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is working to identify a man accused of breaking into a business.
Authorities report it happened Monday, Dec. 12 in the 10300 block of Mammoth Avenue, near Monterrey Blvd.
Police say the man forced his way into the building through a glass door and took several items while inside.
If you know the man’s identity, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.