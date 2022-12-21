Facebook
Catholic High names new head football coach

West Feliciana head coach Hudson Fuller
West Feliciana head coach Hudson Fuller(WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High has officially named a new head football coach following the departure of David Simoneaux.

West Feliciana’s Hudson Fuller is the new coach of the Bears. Fuller becomes the 22nd head coach for the Bears.

He was the Bears’ offensive coordinator for three years before joining the Saints in 2020.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Hudson back home to Catholic High School,” Athletic Director Ben DiPalma said. “In addition to being a brilliant football mind, he is an exceptional role model for our students and a man that exemplifies the mission of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart.

During the 2019 season under Fuller’s offense, the Bears scored 552 points the most in CHS history.

“It is humbling to have the opportunity to lead and serve the Catholic High football program,” Fuller said. “Our program will be unified with the mission of Catholic High and the Brothers of the Sacred Heart. We will strive to be the standard of player development. It is not easy, but it is simple; and it is a grand way to live.”

