BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is letting the public know what resources it has available for the freezing temperatures expected at the end of the week.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. It will be streamed live.

The 9Storm Team said a strong cold front will come barreling through the region Thursday night, ushering in big changes for the Christmas weekend. As it moves through the region before midnight for most, there will be a sharp drop in temperatures and big increase in northerly winds.

A series of hard freezes is expected from at least Friday through Sunday mornings. Friday lows will range from the upper teens to low 20s, with single-digit wind chill values expected for much of the region.

