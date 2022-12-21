Facebook
BRFD responds to apartment fire at Tiger Plaza

Tiger Plaza Apartment fire.
Tiger Plaza Apartment fire.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to an apartment fire at Tiger Plaza off of Alvin Dark Avenue that occurred around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20.

BRFD states that no one was injured as a result of the fire and they are unsure of the cause of the fire which remains under investigation.

According to officials when they arrived on the scene the fire had extended to the second building, affecting 16 units in total. Firefighters were able to safely evacuate all residents.

Both buildings are a total loss according to BRFD.

