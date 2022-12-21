BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Things will be on the quiet side today, but still rather gloomy as mainly overcast skies remain in place. High temperatures will again be a bit below normal, topping out in the upper 50s for most. No rainfall is expected for today.

Arctic Blast

A strong cold front will come barreling through the region Thursday night, ushering in big changes for the Christmas weekend. In advance of the front, highs will actually climb into the mid to upper 60s, with a few showers possible. But as it moves through the region before midnight for most, you will know it, with a sharp drop in temperatures and big increase in northerly winds.

We’re still on track for a series of hard freezes from at least Friday through Sunday mornings. Friday lows will range from the upper teens to low 20s, with single digit wind chill values expected for much of the region. A Hard Freeze Watch is now in effect from Thursday night into Christmas Day and it’s likely that will be upgraded to a Hard Freeze Warning by tomorrow.

Additionally, a Wind Chill Advisory has now been posted for Friday, indicating the very real potential for wind chill values to drop below 13° by early Friday. Another important point is that Friday’s highs will struggle to get above freezing in many areas, resulting in a prolonged stretch of subfreezing temperatures.

Christmas Eve starts out with another hard freeze as we dip into the upper teens and while temperatures should finally climb above freezing by the afternoon, highs are only expected to reach the mid to upper 30s. If you have plans with family or are headed to midnight mass, you’ll definitely need the heavy coats.

Christmas morning will deliver yet another hard freeze, with lows ranging from the upper teens to low 20s. But we’ll trend slightly warmer by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies as highs reach the mid 40s.

Next Week

Areas near and north of the interstates could squeeze out a fourth straight hard freeze on Monday morning before a more significant warm up kicks in for the remainder of the week. In fact, highs are expected to reach the 70s by Thursday and Friday. Mainly dry weather is forecast through Thursday, with indications of decent rain chances returning by Friday.

