8 people displaced after 3-alarm fire at Tiger Plaza Apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to an apartment fire on Tuesday, Dec. 20 that left at least eight people displaced.

It happened at Tiger Plaza Apartments, which is located off Alvin Dark Avenue, around 6 p.m.

Officials said no one was injured as a result of the fire but four adults and four children are out of a home.

BRFD states that they believe the cause of the fire was a pot left unattended on the stove.

According to officials, when crews arrived on the scene, the flames had spread to the second building, affecting a total of 16 units. Firefighters were able to safely evacuate all residents, officials added.

Officials also stated that the resident living in unit 238 said she prepared a meal and while eating, noticed smoke coming from the kitchen. She made several unsuccessful attempts to extinguish the fire before escaping and knocking on doors to alert residents of other occupied units.

Both buildings are a total loss, according to BRFD.

The department added each building contained 8 units but of the 16, only 3 were occupied.

