Man stabbed during fight dies from injuries next day, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating the stabbing death of a man who was injured during a fight on Tuesday, Dec 20.

According to BRPD, Anthony Jackson, 33, died at the hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Detectives said De’Quan Hutchinson, 18, was initially arrested on a charge of attempted second-degree murder but it has been upgraded to manslaughter following Jackson’s death.

Police said the two got into a fistfight after an argument on Amarillo Street, which is near Plank Road and Hollywood Street, around 5:30 p.m.

Jackson was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries Wednesday.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

