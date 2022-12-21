1 killed in shooting at apartment complex on Burbank Drive
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A deadly shooting was reported at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge on Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning.
It happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments, near W. Parker Blvd., just before 8 a.m.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
Details are limited. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
