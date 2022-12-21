1 dead in shooting at apartment complex on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge on Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning.

It happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments, near W. Parker Blvd., just before 8 a.m.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Details are limited. WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

