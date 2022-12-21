Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 dead in shooting at apartment complex on Burbank Drive

It happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments, near W. Parker Blvd., just before 8 a.m.
It happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments, near W. Parker Blvd., just before 8 a.m.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge on Wednesday (Dec. 21) morning.

It happened at Lark Baton Rouge Apartments, near W. Parker Blvd., just before 8 a.m.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Details are limited. WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris stands next a statute of himself...
Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris dies at 72
Tiger Plaza Apartment fire.
8 people displaced after 3-alarm fire at Tiger Plaza Apartments
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, December 21
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, December 21
Police say the man forced his way into the building through a glass door and took several items...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police attempt to ID man accused of breaking into business