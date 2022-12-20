Zachary Fire Department gets new high-tech CPR devices

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Fire Department has acquired some new high-tech CPR devices to help them save lives.

The department now has four LUCAS CPR Devices.

Zachary Fire Chief Danny Kimble says the only other agency that has the devices in East Baton Rouge Parish is Baton Rouge EMS.

The devices provide mechanical chest compressions to patients suffering from cardiac arrest.

“It frees up firemen to do other things, as far as more patient care during CPR. It delivers a constant rate of compressions, which increases blood flow to the patent,” said Gordon Lipscomb, training officer for the Zachary Fire Department.

Nearly all survivors treated with the devices have a good neurological outcome six months later, according to officials.

The devices are also very simple to use.

“There are three buttons. The first button just allows you to lower the piston down to the chest. The second button just locks that piston in place, and the third button is a choice, whether you want continuous compressions or a 30 to two ratio,” said Lipscomb.

The equipment was purchased by Zachary for approximately $20,750 each.

Chief Kimble says the biggest asset is to the patients themselves, not just the firemen.

“Once it’s put on them (patients) and you’re bringing them downstairs or loading them in ambulances or whatever, the compressions are going to be continually given at the proper rate, and it’s only going to be better for the patient,” he said.

The equipment is already in place, and firefighters are already trained on how to use the devices out in the community.

