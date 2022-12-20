Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WBR Christmas Crusade breaks record, helps over 200 kids

This year’s Christmas Crusade for Children of WBR was reportedly a record-breaking success.
This year’s Christmas Crusade for Children of WBR was reportedly a record-breaking success.(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This year’s Christmas Crusade for Children of WBR was reportedly a record-breaking success. Organizers say they were able to serve more children after the community and area businesses donated more to the program than ever before.

RELATED: WBRSO looking for toys, clothes to give to families in need for holiday season

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, they helped 72 families this year, including 202 children, which is 17 more families and 60 more children than they helped last year. Over 46 special needs adults from around the community were also helped this year, they added.

Organizers called this year’s program “magical.”

“With everyone experiencing hardships this year, the program has been blessed to be able to assist so many more families than last year. Between people still trying to recover from the pandemic, to price increases and more. This program was designed to not only bond law enforcement with the community but to bring joy back in the local area through Christmas cheer,” organizers explained.

This year’s Christmas Crusade for Children of WBR was reportedly a record-breaking success.
This year’s Christmas Crusade for Children of WBR was reportedly a record-breaking success.(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies raised nearly $1,000 on their “Grow a Beard, Save a Child’s Christmas” campaign, according to the sheriff’s office.

Organizers said the overall goal of their 27-plus year annual program is to help West Baton Rouge Parish families in need make their child/children’s Christmas complete.

“Nothing ends this year better than to know we have reached more children than ever before. Nothing is better than the light in a child’s eyes as they see presents underneath their tree on Christmas morning,” explained detective Christian Conaway.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment

Latest News

Meshell Hale - EBRSO
Woman found guilty of poisoning her boyfriend sentenced to life in prison; judge grants bond during appeal
A woman found guilty of second-degree murder in the poisoning death of her boyfriend has been...
Woman found guilty of poisoning her boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 20
Arctic blast ahead of Christmas weekend
73-year-old woman, trapped by security gate, dies in Gentilly house fire
3 people in La. killed in house fires in a little more than 24 hours