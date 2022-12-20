WBR Christmas Crusade breaks record, helps over 200 kids

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This year’s Christmas Crusade for Children of WBR was reportedly a record-breaking success. Organizers say they were able to serve more children after the community and area businesses donated more to the program than ever before.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, they helped 72 families this year, including 202 children, which is 17 more families and 60 more children than they helped last year. Over 46 special needs adults from around the community were also helped this year, they added.

Organizers called this year’s program “magical.”

“With everyone experiencing hardships this year, the program has been blessed to be able to assist so many more families than last year. Between people still trying to recover from the pandemic, to price increases and more. This program was designed to not only bond law enforcement with the community but to bring joy back in the local area through Christmas cheer,” organizers explained.

Deputies raised nearly $1,000 on their “Grow a Beard, Save a Child’s Christmas” campaign, according to the sheriff’s office.

Organizers said the overall goal of their 27-plus year annual program is to help West Baton Rouge Parish families in need make their child/children’s Christmas complete.

“Nothing ends this year better than to know we have reached more children than ever before. Nothing is better than the light in a child’s eyes as they see presents underneath their tree on Christmas morning,” explained detective Christian Conaway.

