Southern QB BeSean McCray enters transfer portal, after 1 season on the Bluff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern quarterback BeSean McCray has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season on the Bluff. McCray started all 12 games for the Jaguars as they captured the SWAC West title, but would fall to Jackson State 43-24 in the SWAC Championship game.

McCray did throw for over 1,600 yards in 12 games but failed to throw for over 100 yards in the final five games of the season. McCray did add 657 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

He will be a redshirt junior next season.

