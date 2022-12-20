Rains exit today as our focus shifts to bitter cold for Christmas weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rains will gradually exit the region near or shortly after lunch as low pressure slides to our east in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Even as the low exits though, it will still be tough to squeeze out much in the way of sunshine, meaning many may see another day with temperatures stuck in the 40s to low 50s.

BIG Chill Arrives for Christmas Weekend

Weather stays quiet on Wednesday, with just a few showers possible on Thursday as a cold front approaches. The headline with that front won’t be the rain, rather the Arctic blast that will surge into the region with its passage. It looks as though it will move through most of our area after dark Thursday night, and if you’re out, you will know it has arrived.

Temperatures will take a nose dive and strong northerly winds will arrive with the passage of the front. A hard freeze appears likely for much of our area by Friday morning, with lows ranging from the upper teens to low 20s. A Wind Chill Advisory will likely also be needed, with wind chill values reaching the single digits by Friday morning.

Even as sunshine returns on Friday, daytime temperatures will struggle to get above freezing near and north of the interstates. That prolonged stretch of subfreezing temperatures translates into an increased risk of frozen pipes if they are not protected/wrapped in advance. And, of course, remember to take care of people without reliable heating sources, your pets, and any plants that might not be able to handle the bitterly cold weather.

At least two more hard freezes look likely for Saturday (Christmas Eve) and Sunday (Christmas) mornings. Lows will continue to range from the upper teens to low 20s. Daytime highs will slowly moderate, reaching the mid 30s on Saturday, and low to mid 40s by Sunday. No precipitation is expected with this Arctic outbreak.

Extended Outlook

We could squeeze out one more hard freeze on Monday morning before temperatures start to moderate next week. In fact, quite the warm-up kicks in by the mid part of the week, with highs in the mid 60s by Wednesday, and approaching 70 degrees on Thursday. A slight chance of showers may also return by Thursday.

