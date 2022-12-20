Facebook
Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito passes away

Mike Zito
Mike Zito(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - The Port Allen Police Department confirmed the passing of Port Allen City Marshal, Mike Zito.

Zito passed away on Monday, Dec. 20 due to natural causes.

Zito had nearly 50 years of law enforcement experience in West Baton Rouge Parish. He was a husband and a father of three.

Zito’s funeral arrangements have not been announced.

