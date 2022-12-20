Port Allen City Marshal Mike Zito passes away

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - The Port Allen Police Department confirmed the passing of Port Allen City Marshal, Mike Zito.

Zito passed away on Monday, Dec. 20 due to natural causes.

Zito had nearly 50 years of law enforcement experience in West Baton Rouge Parish. He was a husband and a father of three.

Zito’s funeral arrangements have not been announced.

