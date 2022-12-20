Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ponchatoula man wanted in Houston for capital murder; believed to be in Louisiana

Few details have been offered about the incident but the Houston Police Department says that...
Few details have been offered about the incident but the Houston Police Department says that McKay is wanted for the fatal shooting of two men in the 11000 block of Bissonnet St. back on Nov. 17.(Ponchatoula PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Authorities say that a Ponchatoula man wanted for capital murder in Texas is believed to be back in his home area.

Ponchatoula police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bradlyn Alex McKay, 18.

Few details have been offered about the incident but the Houston Police Department says that McKay is wanted for the fatal shooting of two men in the 11000 block of Bissonnet St. back on Nov. 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment

Latest News

BR animal shelter needs emergency fosters ahead of extreme cold
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church
Meshell Hale - EBRSO
Woman found guilty of poisoning her boyfriend sentenced to life in prison; judge grants bond during appeal
This year’s Christmas Crusade for Children of WBR was reportedly a record-breaking success.
WBR Christmas Crusade breaks record, helps over 200 kids