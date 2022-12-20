Ponchatoula man wanted in Houston for capital murder; believed to be in Louisiana

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - Authorities say that a Ponchatoula man wanted for capital murder in Texas is believed to be back in his home area.

Ponchatoula police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Bradlyn Alex McKay, 18.

Few details have been offered about the incident but the Houston Police Department says that McKay is wanted for the fatal shooting of two men in the 11000 block of Bissonnet St. back on Nov. 17.

WANTED: Bradlyn Alex Mckay, 18, is charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two men at 11575 Bissonnet St. on Nov. 17.



If you have info on his whereabouts, please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or @CrimeStopHOU.



More Details: https://t.co/rkQZOboIye#HouNews pic.twitter.com/PrPHH8dzzZ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 20, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

