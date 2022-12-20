Facebook
LSP: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Iberville Parish

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARINGOUIN, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Iberville Parish that left the driver dead on the evening of Monday, Dec. 19.

Troopers said Robert Wilson, 47, of Gloster, Mississippi, died in the crash on I-19 East near LA 77.

Wilson was driving a 2009 International Prostar 113 and veered off the roadway to the right, according to troopers. They added his vehicle went into a wooded area and became overturned.

Authorities said Wilson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

