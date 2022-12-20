Holiday Carrot Souffle Orange Cups

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Piccadilly Cafeterias, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, first created this wonderful recipe. Over the years it has become one of the most sought-after recipes in the history of cooking. Although it may be prepared year-round, it is exceptional on the holiday table. Here, we made it fun and eye-appealing for the entire family!

Ingredients:

2 pounds carrots, chopped

6 oranges

½ cup melted butter

1 cup sugar

3 tbsps all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tbsp vanilla extract

Pinch ground nutmeg

Pinch ground cinnamon

3 eggs, beaten

1 tbsp confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Method: Preheat oven to 350°F. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add carrots and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. While carrots are cooking, prepare oranges by first slicing ⅛ inch off the bottom of each (this keeps them from rolling over). Flip the orange over and remove the top third. Using a spoon to separate the pulp from the rind, carefully scoop out flesh and juice. Be careful not to pierce through the bottoms of the orange. Set aside. Drain carrots then place them in a large mixing bowl. Mash carrots then add melted butter, sugar, flour, baking powder, vanilla extract, nutmeg, cinnamon, and eggs. Using a wire whisk, blend well. Fill the orange cups with carrot mixture then arrange them on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar and bake for 30 minutes. Serve as a side dish to any main course or use as a filling for pies, tarts, or turn-overs.

