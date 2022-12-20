Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former U-High star, LSU DT Jacquelin Roy declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99)
LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former U-High star and current LSU defensive tackle Jacquelin Roy took to Twitter on Tuesday, December 20 to announce his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“First off, I would like to thank God for putting me in the position I am in today without him none of this would be possible. To my family, thank you for your unwavering support,” Roy said on Twitter.

Roy was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle and was rated as the No. 41 overall player in the nation and No. 6 defensive tackle overall according to 247Sports.

During his three years in the purple and gold, Roy played in 35 games, starting 13 with 97 total tackles, 47 solo, 13.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment

Latest News

Southern quarterback BeSean McCray (11)
Southern QB BeSean McCray enters transfer portal after 1 season on the Bluff
Southern quarterback BeSean McCray has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one...
Southern QB BeSean McCray entering transfer portal
Drew Brees (Source: Mark Lagrange)
Former Saints QB Drew Brees named interim asst. coach for Purdue against LSU
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10)
LSU WR Jaray Jenkins declares for 2023 NFL Draft