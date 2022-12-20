Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Firefighters respond to Baton Rouge chimney fire

Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department respond to a house fire on Woodlake Drive.
Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department respond to a house fire on Woodlake Drive.(St. George Fire Department)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a chimney fire just before 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Firefighters said they responded to the chimney fire on the 5100 block of Woodlake Dr. When SGFD arrived, smoke was reportedly showing from the roofline and the chimney.

Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department respond to a house fire on Woodlake Drive.
Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department respond to a house fire on Woodlake Drive.(St. George Fire Department)

After arriving, the homeowner came outside and let firefighters know no one was in the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes, officials said.

An SGFD investigator determined the cause of the fire was caused by a faulty chimney box, officials added.

Officials said there were no injuries reported.

With the cold weather coming, SGFD advises to have your chimney professionally cleaned annually or prior to use. Make sure you don’t overload the chimney box, only burn hard wood, and most importantly, be sure to have a working carbon monoxide detector in the residence.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment

Latest News

Clay and Sheila Fletcher
Parents plead not guilty in death of daughter found on couch with feces around it; trial date rescheduled
Few details have been offered about the incident but the Houston Police Department says that...
Ponchatoula man wanted for Houston double homicide arrested
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 20
Arctic blast ahead of Christmas weekend
Zachary CPR devices
Zachary Fire Department gets new high-tech CPR devices
For people in rural south Louisiana towns, it can be a challenge getting to crucial medical...
St. Francisville community helps man get car for Christmas