Firefighters respond to Baton Rouge chimney fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a chimney fire just before 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Firefighters said they responded to the chimney fire on the 5100 block of Woodlake Dr. When SGFD arrived, smoke was reportedly showing from the roofline and the chimney.

Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department respond to a house fire on Woodlake Drive. (St. George Fire Department)

After arriving, the homeowner came outside and let firefighters know no one was in the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes, officials said.

An SGFD investigator determined the cause of the fire was caused by a faulty chimney box, officials added.

Officials said there were no injuries reported.

With the cold weather coming, SGFD advises to have your chimney professionally cleaned annually or prior to use. Make sure you don’t overload the chimney box, only burn hard wood, and most importantly, be sure to have a working carbon monoxide detector in the residence.

