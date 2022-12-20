Facebook
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video.

The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.

Anyone with details about the theft is asked to contact the church.

The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
The manger scene was stolen from Baptist Tabernacle in Shreveport, La. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.(Baptist Tabernacle)
