BRFD encourages cold weather safety

(Source: WALB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the temperature drops, concerns about heating safety among Baton Rouge area emergency workers go up.

“During the colder weather, we do see an increase in call volume,” said Curt Monte, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Some of the concerns involve the way people try to stay warm. For example, space heaters often lead to dangerous situations and huge headaches for emergency responders.

You can avoid becoming the victim of a fire caused by a space heater by taking simple steps.

“Keep them three feet away from anything that will burn,” Monte said. “Plug them directly into the wall.”

As you deck the halls this holiday season, deck them with caution and care.

“There are indoor cords and outdoor cords. Do not run cords under rugs,” Monte added.

Meanwhile, officials said people should only use home appliances for what they were specifically made to do.

“Obviously, this is the time of year you see more cooking for the holidays. You see the heating of homes. Fire happens for so many reasons. Only use appliances for what they are for. Stoves are for cooking. Don’t use them to heat homes,” Monte said.

As you are checking the list twice and making the final arrangements, officials said you should not forget about those smoke alarms.

“They increase your chances by 50%. You should sound them off. Let children know what they sound like and have a plan for your family,” Monte said.

