BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department extinguished two separate house fires overnight, a spokesman with the department confirmed.

Firefighters responded to a home on Rhus Fringe Drive, near Old Hammond Highway, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

They were able to get it under control by 2 a.m. A homeowner told WAFB they believe their fireplace may have sparked the fire. Investigators are working to determine the cause.

Just before 3 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a home on Harding Boulevard, near Scenic Highway. BRFD is launching an investigation into how the blaze began. No further details are available.

