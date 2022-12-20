BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department extinguished two separate house fires overnight, a spokesman with the department confirmed.

Firefighters responded to a home on Rhus Fringe Drive, near Old Hammond Highway, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20.

They were able to get it under control by 2 a.m. A homeowner told WAFB they believe their fireplace may have sparked the fire. Investigators are working to determine the cause.

Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to two separate house fires overnight, a spokesman with the department confirmed. (WAFB)

Just before 3 a.m., crews responded to a fire at a home on Harding Boulevard, near Scenic Highway. BRFD is launching an investigation into how the blaze began. No further details are available.

