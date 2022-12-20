BR animal shelter needs emergency fosters ahead of extreme cold

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance is asking for the public’s help to clear their shelter ahead of the extremely cold temperatures.

According to officials, the shelter is operating over capacity. They added that Companion Animal Alliance has 222 dogs and only 177 dog kennels in the building.

RELATED STORY: Companion Animal Alliance partners with Bissell Pet Foundation to empty the shelters

The shelter is inviting potential foster parents to stop by its facility between the hours of 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. from Tuesday, Dec. 20, through Thursday, Dec. 22. Officials with Companion Animal Alliance said emergency fosters will not be required to complete online registration but will need to fill out paperwork at the shelter.

Companion Animal Alliance is also expanding adoption hours and offering 50% off adoption fees for pets that have been spayed/neutered. Adoption hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Tuesday, Dec. 20, and Friday, Dec. 23.

For more information on becoming an emergency foster parent or adopting a pet, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.