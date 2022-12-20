Facebook
Beauty store theft leaves employee ‘critically injured’; 2 individuals sought



By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is working to identify at least two individuals involved in a theft that left another person seriously hurt.

According to authorities, it happened at a beauty supply store in the 6100 block of Airline Highway, not far from Hollywood Street, on Sunday, Dec. 18.

An employee was “critically injured” as he tried to stop the individuals from leaving with the stolen merchandise, police added.

If you can identify the individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at 255-344-STOP.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

