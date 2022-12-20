Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ascension Parish declares state of emergency ahead of expected cold weather

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, Dec. 20, ahead of expected cold weather.

RELATED STORY: Arctic blast ahead of Christmas weekend

Cointment said he urges people to take the weather seriously and stay aware of the forecast. He added that residents should check on elderly neighbors and family.

Meanwhile, officials with the Parish Utilities of Ascension and ACUD #1 are encouraging water customers to be aware of the dangers that can come with extremely cold weather. Officials said people should take steps to protect exposed pipes.

“Remember the five Ps,” Cointment said. “Protect people, pets, pipes, and plants.”

The public is often told to run faucets during freezing weather. However, Ascension Parish officials said people should avoid running faucets beyond a slow drip to help conserve water.

RELATED STORY: Baton Rouge area prepares for extreme cold

Protect your pipes
Protect your pipes(Ascension Parish)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment

Latest News

BRFD encourages cold weather safety
Roderick Thomas
Juvenile wounded during shootout with tree cutters, deputies say; suspect arrested
Meshell Hale - EBRSO
Woman found guilty of poisoning her boyfriend sentenced to life in prison; judge grants bond during appeal
BR animal shelter needs emergency fosters ahead of extreme cold