Ascension Parish declares state of emergency ahead of expected cold weather

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, Dec. 20, ahead of expected cold weather.

RELATED STORY: Arctic blast ahead of Christmas weekend

Cointment said he urges people to take the weather seriously and stay aware of the forecast. He added that residents should check on elderly neighbors and family.

Meanwhile, officials with the Parish Utilities of Ascension and ACUD #1 are encouraging water customers to be aware of the dangers that can come with extremely cold weather. Officials said people should take steps to protect exposed pipes.

“Remember the five Ps,” Cointment said. “Protect people, pets, pipes, and plants.”

The public is often told to run faucets during freezing weather. However, Ascension Parish officials said people should avoid running faucets beyond a slow drip to help conserve water.

RELATED STORY: Baton Rouge area prepares for extreme cold

Protect your pipes (Ascension Parish)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.