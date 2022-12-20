Facebook
APSO: Over $1K in clothing, electronics stolen from Prairieville Walmart

Over $1,000 worth of clothing and electronics were taken from a Walmart location in Prairieville, according to deputies.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is working to identify two women accused of stealing from Walmart.

Over $1,000 worth of clothing and electronics were taken from a Walmart location in Prairieville, according to deputies.

The women could face charges that include felony theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, they added.

Anyone with information that can help detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

