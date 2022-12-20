3 people killed in house fires in less than 48 hours in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is warning the public after three people were killed in house fires.

The fires happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, and on Monday, Dec. 19, at homes in New Orleans, Leesville, and Ruston, according to officials.

“It’s cold outside and we know cold temperatures go hand-in-hand with fire tragedies,” said Louisiana State Fire Marshal Dan Wallis, “But we haven’t even seen the harshest temperatures yet. That’s why I’m very concerned and urging families to be aware of the fire hazards in their homes and in the homes of those they love.”

Investigators said the New Orleans fire broke out on Sunday, Dec. 18, and left a 73-year-old woman dead. They added they have not been able to rule out canned heat sources as the cause of the fire.

The Fires in Leesville and Ruston were sparked on Monday, Dec. 19, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials believe an electrical malfunction may have caused the Leesville fire, while the cause of the fire in Ruston remains under investigation.

“These deaths are all devastating, especially because, of what we know, they were all likely preventable,” said Wallis, “Please, stop what you are doing now and look around your home. Do you have a working smoke alarm? Are there hazards in your home that can lead to fire danger? Head to your elderly neighbor or relative’s home and do the same check. Following our simple safety steps can and will save lives.”

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office released the below safety tips ahead of the extreme cold that is expected to roll through the Baton Rouge area:

Place space heaters three to five feet away from objects that can catch fire like blankets or curtains.

Plug all heating appliances into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords.

Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes.

Do not leave candles, open flames, or space heaters unattended.

Keep holiday decorations three to five feet from heat sources.

Have working smoke alarms in your house.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said 75 people have died in house fires in the year 2022. Officials said that in all but a handful of the fires, no working smoke alarms were found.

