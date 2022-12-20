Facebook
21-year-old shot and killed during attempted robbery on Florida Boulevard

Chapman died at the scene. The suspect is unknown at this time.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Florida Boulevard that occurred Monday, Dec. 19, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD stated they received a call about a shooting around 7:15 p.m. at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments located at 10550 Florida Blvd, not far from Sharp Road.

One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex off of Florida Boulevard that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19.
One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex off of Florida Boulevard that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19.(WAFB)

Police say the victim has been identified as Timothy Chapman, 21.

He was shot as someone attempted to rob him, authorities confirmed.

Chapman died at the scene. The suspect is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

