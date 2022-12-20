1 male killed in shooting off Florida Blvd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a shooting off of Florida Boulevard at an apartment complex that occurred on Monday, December 19 according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD states they received a call about a shooting around 7:30 p.m. in the 10550 block of Florida Blvd.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

