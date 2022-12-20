1 dead after altercation inside business off Dougherty Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Homicide detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 28-year-old male.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive around 9:30 a.m.

Officials state that Timothy Stewart, 28, was shot after having a physical altercation with an unknown suspect inside the business.

Stewart died at the scene. A motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone having information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

