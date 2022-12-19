WAFB unveils new weather radar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB today announced the installation of its exclusive new high-resolution weather radar, helping to fill a dangerous gap in radar coverage within the communities we serve.

This new technology will help to bring timely and important life-saving information to WAFB viewers. This will be particularly important during severe weather, when current radar coverage in the area can be insufficient in detecting certain dangers.

The radar was recently installed near St. Francisville, about 35 miles north of downtown Baton Rouge, through a partnership with the Kentucky-based radar company Climavision. It is scheduled to go online early next year.

“By placing this Doppler radar in West Feliciana Parish, the WAFB First Alert Storm Team will have unprecedented storm coverage for our viewers,” said WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes. “No one else in Louisiana will have this kind of technology at their fingertips,” he added.

Doppler radar systems in New Orleans, Lake Charles, and Fort Polk are currently used to monitor storms across south Louisiana. While these radar systems readily monitor the movement of weather systems, their respective distances from our area can mean that critical details inside storms are missed as they move through portions of the WAFB viewing area.

“This leaves some areas exposed to weather phenomena that often happen in the lower atmosphere such as flash flooding, sleet, ice, and tornadoes,” said Climavision Co-Founder and CEO Chris Goode.

”This changes everything,” said WAFB Vice-President and General Manager Joe Sciortino. “While our viewers have always benefitted from the most experienced weather team in the viewing area, they will now have the area’s only live, local weather radar as life-threatening storms move across their neighborhoods.”

While all official weather warnings and notices will still come from the National Weather Service, this new real-time radar in West Feliciana Parish will provide critical visibility during dangerous weather situations.

“In an area so heavily impacted by volatile weather, this system will be an invaluable tool and will no doubt save many lives,” Goode said.

As part of a public-private partnership agreement, emergency preparedness officials in West Feliciana Parish will also have access to the radar.

The new radar will also be accessible on WAFB’s website and news APP.

