Veterans honored on National Wreaths Across America Day

That's why hundreds of veterans and military families across America lay down wreaths.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1 held their Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday at the Baton Rouge National Cemetery on 220 North 19th St.

A spokesperson tells us their mission is to honor, remember, and teach communities about the sacrifices made, so we can have freedom.

“It’s easy to remember whenever you have an active war or active deployment going on but over the years people forget we take for granted the sacrifices that were made,” said Natalie Truan, President Blue Star mothers Chapter 1.

Ruth Reed attended the ceremony to honor her son, Jonathan Reed who was killed in Iraq in January 2005.

“The first few years it was very heart wrenching over time we’ve been able to keep it together,” said Ruth Reed, Gold Star family member.

“The biggest thing for us is that he’s forgotten, and we don’t want that, and they don’t forget these blue star moms they don’t forget ever,” said Reed

Many groups walked the cemetery, placing a reef at each grave to make sure every veteran was honored.

Unfortunately, this year there were more graves than wreaths, attendees hope they will have wreaths for every veteran’s grave next year.

“My personal wish is that one year we cover every headstone in this cemetery,” said Reed.

