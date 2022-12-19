Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION PARISH, La. (KALB) - Master Trooper Kory York, who is charged with one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office following the death of Ronald Greene, was released without incident on Monday, Dec. 19, after posting a property bond in the amount of $60,000 in Union Parish, according to his attorney, Mike Small.

York was previously suspended for 50 hours without pay.

Greene, a Black man, was beaten and died while in Louisiana State Police custody, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that ended near Monroe on May 10, 2019.

Here’s the official statement from Small below:

We are waiting on further details, including bond information, on the others arrested in this case.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

December 19, 2022
Jordy Culotta Show - WAFB's Jacques Doucet, Mike Scarborough, LSU Football Josh Williams
A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was babysitting him is...
BRPD: Babysitter arrested after toddler suffers life-threatening injuries while in his care
Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion
State to review conditional permits for Louisiana’s largest coastal project
Tyshawn Brumfield
Police: Babysitter arrested after toddler suffers life-threatening injuries while in his care
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils criminal referral against Donald Trump and associates