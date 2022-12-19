Trooper charged following Ronald Greene’s death released on Monday in Union Parish

UNION PARISH, La. (KALB) - Master Trooper Kory York, who is charged with one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance in office following the death of Ronald Greene, was released without incident on Monday, Dec. 19, after posting a property bond in the amount of $60,000 in Union Parish, according to his attorney, Mike Small.

York was previously suspended for 50 hours without pay.

Greene, a Black man, was beaten and died while in Louisiana State Police custody, following a high-speed vehicle pursuit that ended near Monroe on May 10, 2019.

Here’s the official statement from Small below:

“Master Trooper Kory York voluntarily appeared today at the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office in Farmerville, Louisiana in connection with his recent indictment. After filling out the appropriate paperwork and posting a property bond in the amount of $60,000.00 Trooper York was released without incident. His araignment date has been scheduled for February 22, 2023 in District Court in Farmerville, Louisiana.”

We are waiting on further details, including bond information, on the others arrested in this case.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.