TOY GIVEAWAYS: Where to pick up gifts in BR, surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Christmas less than one week away, a lot of organizations and members in the community are giving away free toys to families and children who may be in need.

Below is a list of some events happening in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas:

Monday, Dec. 19 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., Juju's Christmas Toy Truck Giveaway will take place at The 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge's Headquarters. The address is 2050 N. Foster Drive. The family of Devin Page, Jr., Cathy, and Tye Toliver is giving out toys to families in Devin's loving memory. Click here for more information.

The family of Devin Page, Jr. will honor his life with a Christmas toy giveaway on Monday, Dec. 19. (Cathy Toliver)

The three-year-old was killed by a stray bullet as he slept in April 2022.

On Monday, Dec. 19, Senator Regina Barrow is helping Santa present gifts to the children of residents of Senate District 15. The Gift of Christmas Drive-Thru Giveaway will take place at 4811 Harding Blvd. Recipients will line up at 5 p.m. and the giveaway will begin at 6 p.m. U.S. Rep. Troy Carter will portray Santa during the event. Registration for families ran Nov. 1-18.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m., Raising Cane’s Founder Todd Graves and the Cane’s Crew will be handing out 100 bicycles and helmets to children from less fortunate families at Raising Cane’s located at 6588 Siegen Ln. The recieving families were identified in partnership with Big Buddy and with the help of the BREC Foundation.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Cleo Fields’ Annual Christmas Turkey Giveaway will take place at Louisiana Leadership Institute starting at noon. The address is 5763 Hooper Road. It is a drive-thru-only event and 1,000 turkeys will be given away, according to organizers.

Cleo Fields' Annual Christmas Turkey Giveaway (WAFB)

On Thursday, Dec. 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Idea Bridge School located at 1500 N. Airway Drive, there will be a holiday toy giveaway. The event will feature an appearance from Black Santa and is being put on by Councilman Cleve Dunn, Jr.

Holiday toy giveaway (WAFB)

On Saturday, Dec. 24, from noon until 2 p.m., Manna Outreach will host its 6th Annual Christmas Toys Giveaway at 12230 Plank Road. Organizers say they prefer children do not attend to keep the gifts as a surprise. Presents for children ages 3-10 will be given away.

