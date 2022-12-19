Toy giveaway to be held in memory of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of Devin Page, Jr. is inviting the community to a free Christmas toy giveaway on Monday, Dec. 19.

The three-year-old was killed by a stray bullet as he slept in April 2022.

Devin’s grandmother, Cathy Toliver, along with his mother, Tye Toliver says they have been working to turn their pain into purpose.

The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge along with other community partners have come together to help spread Christmas cheer to other 3-year-olds.

The 1st Annual Juju’s Toy Truck Christmas Giveaway will take place from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 100 Black Men’s headquarters. The address is 2050 N. Foster Drive.

The family of Devin Page, Jr. will honor his life with a Christmas toy giveaway on Monday, Dec. 19. (Cathy Toliver)

The family says they will be giving out toy trucks, in honor of Devin Page, Jr. because that is what he loved.

There will be gifts available for young girls as well, they added.

