Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Toy giveaway to be held in memory of 3-year-old Devin Page Jr.

Devin’s grandmother, Cathy Toliver, along with his mother, Tye Toliver says they have been...
Devin’s grandmother, Cathy Toliver, along with his mother, Tye Toliver says they have been working to turn their pain into purpose.(Cathy Toliver)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of Devin Page, Jr. is inviting the community to a free Christmas toy giveaway on Monday, Dec. 19.

The three-year-old was killed by a stray bullet as he slept in April 2022.

Devin’s grandmother, Cathy Toliver, along with his mother, Tye Toliver says they have been working to turn their pain into purpose.

The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge along with other community partners have come together to help spread Christmas cheer to other 3-year-olds.

The 1st Annual Juju’s Toy Truck Christmas Giveaway will take place from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 100 Black Men’s headquarters. The address is 2050 N. Foster Drive.

The family of Devin Page, Jr. will honor his life with a Christmas toy giveaway on Monday, Dec....
The family of Devin Page, Jr. will honor his life with a Christmas toy giveaway on Monday, Dec. 19.(Cathy Toliver)

The family says they will be giving out toy trucks, in honor of Devin Page, Jr. because that is what he loved.

There will be gifts available for young girls as well, they added.

RELATED LINKS
Metro Council passes ‘Devin’s Law’ ordinance; puts new standards in place for rental properties
Memorial balloon release honors Devin Page Jr.
‘You don’t want this feeling’: Family of toddler killed by stray bullet wants justice
Day of Hope for families and victims of gun violence
Crime-fighting initiative involving cameras at businesses announced
Family calls for action after drive-by shooting stray bullet kills 3-year-old
Family of 3-year-old shot, killed while sleeping urges community to help stop violence
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD asks for help in unsolved homicide of 3-year-old
Mother of Devin Page Jr. files wrongful death lawsuit

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Gov. Edwards to discuss La.’s progress during annual end of the year news conference
CONSUMER REPORTS: Stores with the best and worst return policies
YOUR HEALTH: ACESSA treatment shrinks fibroids
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 19
Rain rolls in today, Arctic blast for the Christmas weekend