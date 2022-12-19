Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police: Babysitter arrested after toddler suffers life-threatening injuries while in his care

A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was babysitting him is facing a cruelty charge, according to arrest records.
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ will have more on 9News at 10.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was babysitting him is facing a cruelty charge, according to arrest records.

Tyshawn Brumfield
Tyshawn Brumfield(Source: Family)

A probable cause report shows Howard Youngblood, 36, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles after Tyshawn Brumfield, 22 months, was hospitalized on Thursday, Dec. 15, in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Howard Youngblood
Howard Youngblood(Baton Rouge Police Department)

The report added Youngblood said he found the child unresponsive and contacted emergency services, which resuscitated Brumfield and rushed him to the hospital.

According to the report, Youngblood told officers Brumfield fell on his front steps but the doctor said, “the victim’s injuries were extensive and were in no way consistent with a fall.”

The doctor added the victim had bleeds inside his head, which was causing swelling that was causing, or had possibly already caused, brain damage.

Family members said the child is hooked up to a ventilator at the hospital and is still in critical condition.

Youngblood was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

December 19, 2022
Jordy Culotta Show - WAFB's Jacques Doucet, Mike Scarborough, LSU Football Josh Williams
A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was babysitting him is...
BRPD: Babysitter arrested after toddler suffers life-threatening injuries while in his care
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils criminal referral against Donald Trump and associates
Governor Edwards makes big announcement on Capitol Lakes.
Governor Edwards makes big announcement on Capitol Lakes