Police: Babysitter arrested after toddler suffers life-threatening injuries while in his care

WAFB’s Lester Duhe’ will have more on 9News at 10.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A toddler is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and the man who was babysitting him is facing a cruelty charge, according to arrest records.

Tyshawn Brumfield (Source: Family)

A probable cause report shows Howard Youngblood, 36, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on a charge of second-degree cruelty to juveniles after Tyshawn Brumfield, 22 months, was hospitalized on Thursday, Dec. 15, in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Howard Youngblood (Baton Rouge Police Department)

The report added Youngblood said he found the child unresponsive and contacted emergency services, which resuscitated Brumfield and rushed him to the hospital.

According to the report, Youngblood told officers Brumfield fell on his front steps but the doctor said, “the victim’s injuries were extensive and were in no way consistent with a fall.”

The doctor added the victim had bleeds inside his head, which was causing swelling that was causing, or had possibly already caused, brain damage.

Family members said the child is hooked up to a ventilator at the hospital and is still in critical condition.

Youngblood was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.