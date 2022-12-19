Scholarship awarded in memory of Duchtown High student killed in crash

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A scholarship was awarded on the morning of Monday, Dec. 19, in memory of a Dutchtown High School student who tragically died in a crash.

The scholarship was awarded in memory of Caroline Smith and was given to a Dutchtown High School student named Malyjah Johnson.

Smith was one of two people killed in a crash on Sunday, June 19. According to Louisiana State Police, Smith and Chloe Hamilton both died after crashing into a pond on LA 427 near Bayou Manchac.

The scholarship is valued at $1,000, and the recipient is allowed to use the money toward any form of continuous education.

In order to qualify for the scholarship, applicants needed to submit an essay that demonstrated a specific situation in which they had a positive impact on someone else. Applicants also needed a reference from a Duchtown High School teacher.

