BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Off and on rain can be expected today as low pressure moves across the northern Gulf of Mexico. Severe weather is not a threat, but locally heavy rainfall is possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 19 (WAFB)

The Weather Prediction Center has all of our viewing area under a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding. Rain totals of 1″ to 2″ will be common, with locally higher amounts possible. The clouds and rainfall will keep it rather chilly, with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Tuesday – Thursday

Good rain chances continue through the first half of Tuesday, but we should see things dry out into the afternoon as low pressure slides to our east. It will be another chilly day, with morning temps in the low 40s only climbing into the low 50s.

A good deal of cloud cover will linger on Wednesday and Thursday as our next storm system approaches. Wednesday stays dry, but a few showers are possible by Thursday. Thursday’s rain chances will be tied to an Arctic front expected to deliver a big chill into the Christmas weekend.

Christmas Weekend Arctic Blast

Bitterly cold weather arrives from late Thursday into Friday in the wake of that Arctic front. Lows could reach the teens for some areas by Friday morning, with wind chill values in the single digits to near zero possible. Another big story to track will be the potential for temperatures to stay at or below freezing throughout the day on Friday into a good part of Saturday. Hard freezes look like Friday and Saturday mornings, but an extended run below freezing could also increase the odds of issues with frozen pipes. Now is the time to start winterizing your home, including protecting any exposed pipes outdoors.

While it will be bitterly cold for the Christmas weekend, it also looks like we’ll stay dry. Highs on Christmas Eve are only expected to reach the upper 30s, with Sunday morning lows ranging from the teens to low 20s as Santa arrives. Christmas Day highs are expected to see a slight rebound, topping out in the mid 40s.

