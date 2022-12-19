Longtime 19th JDC Judge Tim Kelley to retire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime 19th Judicial District Court Judge Tim Kelley is planning to retire from his role on Saturday, Dec. 31.

A spokesperson for the judge said he has served in the role since 1997 and was most recently re-elected in 2020.

“I absolutely loved my job. I took it very seriously and always kept in mind that every case, large or small, was the most important matter in the world to the parties before me,” said Judge Kelley. “I had the best job in the world. I got to serve and help our community for 26 years, and for that, I am deeply grateful.”

Judge Kelley is the longest-serving judge in the history of Louisiana’s 19th Judicial District Court, according to a spokesperson.

The judge’s legacy includes a 2012 ruling that found former Governor Bobby Jindal’s private school tuition voucher program unconstitutional. Judge Kelly also played a role in guiding state lawmakers to change a state law that prevented convicted felons from voting.

“Baton Rouge has been lucky to have a judge as fair-minded as Judge Tim Kelley,” said John Georges, a leading member of business and community in New Orleans and throughout the state. “He really cares deeply about the law and about putting fairness ahead of politics. I wish him all the best and congratulate him on his retirement after 26 years of setting the standard for fairness and decency.”

A spokesperson for the judge said he looks forward to spending time with his family along with fishing and hunting.

